Khatana inaugurates CBC’s 8-day Multimedia Exhibition at Katra

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 12: Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana inaugurated an eight-day multimedia exhibition organized by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), J&K, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, at the Government Higher Secondary School premises in Katra in the presence of Director of CBC and PIB Jammu, Neha Jalali, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Katra), Piyush Dhotra, and other officials.

The outreach drive, themed "12 Saal-Vishwas Ke, Vikas Ke, Jan Kalyan Ke", coincides with the ongoing Navratra festival at Katra that witnesses lakhs of devotees every year to pay obeisance at the revered shrine.

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The inaugural ceremony also focused on themes like Reform Utsav and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Speaking on the occasion, Gulam Ali Khatana highlighted the significant reforms and transformative initiatives undertaken by the Narendra Modi-led Government over the past 12 years, aimed at strengthening the Indian economy, promoting inclusive development and improving the quality of life of citizens. He said that the Government has taken several important steps to simplify business processes, promote ease of doing business, encourage entrepreneurship and create new opportunities for the youth.

Khatana observed that the multimedia exhibition would serve as an effective medium for generating awareness about the welfare schemes and development initiatives of the Modi Government. Through informative displays, audio-visual presentations and other communication materials, the exhibition can help people understand the objectives, benefits and implementation of various Government programmes, he underlined.

While appreciating the efforts of CBC in effectively disseminating information of GoI schemes, Khatana urged the CBC officials to organise more such exhibitions in remote areas to strengthen public outreach at the grassroot level. Expressing concern over the harmful impact of drugs, the MP called for focused awareness activities to educate people, especially youth, about the physical, psychological and social consequences of substance abuse.

Earlier, Neha Jalali outlined the aims and objectives of various awareness initiatives of the Department, stating that last-mile communication remains critical to ensuring that benefits under Central Welfare Schemes reach intended beneficiaries. She briefed about various key welfare initiatives and structural reforms introduced over the past 12 years across sectors such as financial inclusion, women empowerment, healthcare, and rural infrastructure.