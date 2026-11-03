Khatana criticises Cong, NC Govts for neglecting Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and senior BJP leader, Gulam Ali Khatana strongly criticised earlier Congress and National Conference (NC) governments for what he described as decades of neglect of the aspirations, identity, history, cultural heritage and developmental needs of the Jammu region.

He said that the Jammu region, with its rich historical legacy and diverse social fabric, has not received the attention and recognition it deserves. He particularly highlighted the contributions, traditions and concerns of Dogras, Dogra Muslims, Gujjars and refugees from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), stating that their historical sacrifices, cultural identity and legitimate aspirations must be acknowledged and respected.

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Khatana observed that despite possessing immense tourism potential, the hilly areas of Jammu, particularly Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Reasi and Kathua, remained neglected under successive Congress and NC governments. He said these picturesque areas have tremendous scope for developing eco-tourism, adventure tourism, religious tourism and rural tourism, which could generate employment, promote local entrepreneurship and strengthen the regional economy.

He alleged that several developmental initiatives and infrastructure projects in these areas were either deliberately delayed, left incomplete or failed to receive the necessary administrative attention and financial support. As a result, the people continued to face challenges relating to road connectivity, tourism infrastructure, healthcare, education and employment opportunities.

The MP emphasised that the historical, cultural and geographical diversity of Jammu must be reflected in development planning and governance. He said that the Dogra legacy, the rich traditions of Dogra Muslims, the unique contribution of the Gujjar community and the concerns of PoJK refugees deserve due recognition in the region's development narrative.

He further stressed that tourism development in the hilly districts should be treated as a priority, with focused investment in road connectivity, accommodation facilities, tourist circuits, preservation of heritage sites and promotion of local culture and traditional livelihoods.

Khatana said that balanced development, equal opportunities and respect for the aspirations of every community are essential for strengthening public confidence and ensuring lasting peace and prosperity. He called for renewed attention towards Jammu's hilly and border areas so that their untapped economic potential could be transformed into opportunities for the people, particularly the youth.