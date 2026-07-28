Khatana briefs Amit Shah on J&K cloudburst tragedy, security situation

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 27: Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader, Gulam Ali Khatana today met Union Home Minister, Amit Shah in Parliament to brief him on the recent cloudburst disaster in Jammu and Kashmir, the tragic loss of lives in the Rajouri-Poonch region, and the prevailing security situation in the Union Territory.

Khatana highlighted the extensive damage caused by the cloudbursts and urged the Centre to expedite relief, rehabilitation, and compensation for affected families. He also expressed concern over the recent killing of Jammu and Kashmir police personnel by militants, and emphasizing the need for continued action against terrorism.

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Union Home Minister, Amit Shah assured that, under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the Government of India is fully committed to supporting the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that relief and rehabilitation efforts are being closely monitored and reiterated the Government's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism while reaffirming its commitment to peace, security, and development in the Union Territory.