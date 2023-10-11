Khatana asks NHAI to ensure employment to JK youth

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: BJP MP Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana urged National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials to ensure employment to skilled and unskilled unemployed youth of Jammu and Kashmir. He also asked the NHAI officials to resolve Sarore Toll Plaza issue as per the wishes of the people of Jammu region.

MP Gulam Ali Khatana in a meeting with the officials of NHAI led by its Regional Director, P Siva Sankar and attended by Project Directors, Yashpal Singh Jadoan, Purshotam Kumar Phonsa stressed the need for quality works and job opportunities to the local youth. He said that during past 70 years of Cong, NC, PDP rule people have suffered due to bad governance and trust deficit.

The PM Narendra Modi led Government has taken various steps to restore the faith of the people in democratic process, initiated path breaking developmental projects so that youth of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are involved in gainful employment.

Khatana further said that NHAI has been executing various projects which have a vast potential of creating employment opportunities with the companies executing these projects besides compensation for acquiring their lands etc. He further directed that NHAI officials must look into the complaints of corrupt practices by officials of these companies executing the projects who are indulging in corrupt practices and promoting mafia. He said that some complaints of sub-standard work are also being made by the local representatives, PRIs, DDC members etc.

Earlier, P Siva Sankar, Regional Director, NHAI, Jammu informed about various projects undertaken by the NHAI including Circular road, Jammu-Udhampur, Udhampur-Ramban and Ramban-Banihal and NH44. He further said that work on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Highway is more than 20 per cent complete and progressing fast. He said that NHAI would ensure employment to local unskilled and skilled youth in the ongoing projects besides looking into the complaints against them.