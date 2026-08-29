Kharge Writes To PM For Rescue, Evacuation Of Indians Stranded In Flood-Hit Nepal

New Delhi, Aug 29: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to intensify rescue and evacuation efforts for all Indians stranded in flood-hit Nepal and arrange for their safe return to India.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Kharge also urged him to ensure that adequate assistance is provided to the affected people of Nepal in coordination with the their government.

Expressing concern over the devastating floods in the neighbouring country, he said they caused widespread loss of life and property.

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Citing recent media reports, he said more than 500 people have lost their lives, and nearly 1,000 people are still missing.

The disaster has left thousands of people in dire urgent need of food, medicines, shelter and other essential assistance, he noted.

"I request you to ensure that adequate humanitarian and relief assistance is provided to the affected people of Nepal in coordination with the Government of Nepal.

"I am also concerned about the Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin who are stranded in different parts of Nepal due to the floods. It is requested that requisite directions are issued to the concerned authorities to intensify rescue and evacuation efforts and make all necessary arrangements for their safe and early return to India," the Congress chief said.

"I am also concerned about the Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin stranded or uncontactable in Nepal," Kharge said.

He cited the latest information from the Ministry of External Affairs and said around 320 Indian nationals remain unreachable.

"I hope the Government of India will take immediate steps to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time," Kharge said in his letter to the prime minister.

An 11-member Indian team has reached Nepal on Saturday to assist local authorities following flash floods that killed more than 500 people and left nearly 2,000 others missing.

The team, which includes medical personnel and tunnel rescue experts, was sent at the request of the Nepal government, according to Indian embassy sources.

The team is being sent to areas affected by the flash floods in the Himalayan nation, where large-scale rescue and relief operations are underway.

Massive flash floods swept through Rasuwa and other parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, killing over 500 people and causing widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure. (Agencies)