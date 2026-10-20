Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Oct 20: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said he would explain to Prime Minister Narendra Modi his concerns over the SIR of electoral rolls, delimitation and women's reservation.

He said he would explain in detail on October 21 and not on Tuesday.

"I don't want to talk about politics today. I have personally written a letter to the Prime Minister, and he has two letters from me," Kharge told reporters here.

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"I will explain everything to him tomorrow, including the harm caused by the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls, the implications of the delimitation exercise they are undertaking, and the issue of reservation for women. Why are they not implementing it? I will explain all these things tomorrow," he said.

Kharge's remarks came when journalists sought his reaction to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's letter to him.

Rijiju wrote to him responding to his October 16 letter seeking an all-party meeting before Parliament takes up the proposed Delimitation Constitutional Amendment.

In his letter, which he posted on 'X', Rijiju said the government had repeatedly sought the Congress's cooperation on the proposed legislation through written communications in March and April and discussions with Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The minister said the Congress had not provided dates for discussions despite repeated requests, prompting the government to consult other parties, including the DMK, Samajwadi Party, YSRCP, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), AIMIM and BJD.

Rijiju also rejected suggestions of procedural impropriety over Parliament not being prorogued after the Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die on August 13, saying there was no constitutional requirement prescribing a specific period for prorogation.

He urged the Congress to cooperate constructively and not obstruct important legislation. (Agencies)