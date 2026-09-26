Kharge remembers ex-PM Manmohan Singh for landmark economic reforms on his birth anniversary

NEW DELHI: (Sep 26) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday remembered former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary as a visionary statesman whose landmark economic reforms transformed India.

In a post on X, he said humility, integrity and wisdom defined Singh's personality and he led with quiet dignity and compassion.

"We remember with profound respect the extraordinary contribution of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh to India's nation-building. A visionary statesman, his landmark economic reforms transformed India's growth trajectory, created new opportunities and helped lift millions out of poverty," Kharge said in his post.