Kharge hits out at Pradhan for his 'terrorist' remark against protesting students

NEW DELHI, June 24: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday hit out at Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his "terrorist" remark against protesting students, asserting that Pradhan will have to resign.

"Ninety paper leaks have occurred, the futures of millions of students have been ruined, 20 children have taken their own lives due to the NEET paper leak, families have been devastatedâ€¦," Kharge said.

He said the Education Minister of the Modi Government, Dharmendra Pradhan, is clinging to his chair, and while giving interviews, he is calling the "students' echo" as that of "terrorists".

"The country has not forgotten that Prime Minister Modi himself, in Parliament, had insultingly labelled the farmer benefactors 'andolan-jeevi' and 'parjeevi' (parasites). Whoever questions this government is called an anti-national," the Congress president said.

"#ChhatronKiGoonj will echo loudly across the entire country; Modi's Minister Pradhan will have to resign," the Congress chief said in a post on X.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had also attacked Pradhan over his alleged remark calling the group a "B team of terrorists". Dipke had also shared a video clip on X showing Pradhan making the alleged remarks about the students' protest.

Dipke said, "Imagine what Pradhan said. While we are demanding justice for students who committed suicide, he said CJP is a B team of terrorists. The education minister is calling the youth of this country terrorists."

"Sir, we are not terrorists. We don't need a certificate of patriotism from people like you who are responsible for the deaths of innocent students," he said.

In another post on X, Dipke said, "Pradhan calls us terrorists. But the irony is that he is the one with the blood of more than 17 students on his hands." (PTI)