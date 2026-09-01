New Delhi, Sep 1: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he hailed the 7.8 per cent GDP growth rate, saying the story of the PM's "PR on economy" has been -- "lights, camera and inaction."

In a stinging attack on Modi after he posted a video praising the state of the Indian economy, Kharge said, "Nothing has changed except your ability to lie to the people!"

"Lights. Camera and INACTION. This is the story of Modi ji's PR when it comes to the Economy," Kharge said on X.

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"Narendra Modi ji, You are saying that the country is celebrating GDP Growth.You may have that luxury, but the Aam Aadmi does NOT! Our Common people are burdened by 3 'U's and YOU are responsible for that! 3 'U's --> Unprecedented Unemployment, Unbearable Price Rise & Unbridled Inequality!" Kharge said.

The Congress chief said unemployment is at a 50-year-high and 40 per cent of young graduates jobless.

One in six young Indians aged 15 to 29 unemployed in July 2026 and the promise of two crore jobs every year lies shattered, he said.

He pointed out that retail inflation at a 19-month high with sugar, onion, tomato, dal, cooking oil, rice, milk and every kitchen staple on fire.

"Petrol, Diesel, LPG and CNG is becoming unaffordable. Middle class families are somehow battling to survive and the poor has given up hope," Kharge said.

Inequality is worse than British rule with the top 1 per cent owning 40 per cent of India's total wealth, he claimed.

"The bottom 50% survives on a humiliating 15%. Your government has engineered the greatest transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich in independent India's history," he said to Modi.

Rampant crony capitalism is the Modi government's only economic policy, he alleged.

"Your government has written off over Rs 16 lakh crore of corporate loans since 2014. And in the latest jaw-dropping example, creditors recovered just Rs 6.5 crore against admitted claims of Rs. 22,006 crore, giving a 99.97% haircut," Kharge said.

He also said Modi is functioning as a "personal travel agent for a crony friend."

"Your repeated sermons of asking Indians not to buy gold and not to travel abroad shows the ground reality. Fact remains: Nothing has changed except your ability to LIE to the people!" he said in his post.

Kharge's remarks come after Modi applauded the people as the country posted 7.8 per cent GDP growth rate, calling the feat particularly impressive, coming against the backdrop of global turmoil, geopolitical conflicts, and supply chain disruptions.

In a video message on Instagram, the prime minister also slammed those spreading "jhooth ki goonj" (an apparent riff on Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' campaign), saying the latest GDP growth rate tore through the narrative of "pessimism" about the Indian economy.

He said India must maintain the growth momentum and continue working towards greater self-reliance and 'Swadeshi'.

Modi said his government's policies are good, its intention clear, and that is why the country is reaching new heights of progress.

India's economy grew at a faster-than-expected 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter, showing resilience against concerns of an economic downturn over the war in West Asia.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal year slowed from a barnstorming 8.6 per cent in the previous quarter, but remained well above expectations when the conflict erupted and disrupted energy markets.

A "Herculean feat" was how the prime minister described the growth figure on Monday.

He also took a dig at those questioning the state of the Indian economy, saying "doomsayers were doomed and India bloomed yet again." (Agencies)