Khan accuses Govt of neglecting KWFF

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 19: Kashmir World Film Festival (KWFF) Founder-Director Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan today accused the J&K Government of spending substantial taxpayers' money on a "parallel" film festival instead of supporting the established KWFF.

Addressing a press conference here, Khan said he had submitted detailed proposals to the Government for nearly two years seeking modest financial support to strengthen KWFF, but alleged that it instead chose to organise a separate festival and project it as J&K's first international film festival.

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Khan disputed the Government's description of its recent event as J&K's first international film festival, saying he had conceived and organised an international film festival in the Valley in 2017, when there was not a single functional cinema hall in Kashmir.

He said the initiative later developed into KWFF, which has since organised five editions in Srinagar and hosted films from several countries.

The festival has also conducted filmmaking workshops, masterclasses and interactions with Bollywood directors and actors to promote local talent, he said.

Khan called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to support local filmmakers and festival directors through reasonable financial assistance.

"Organising a film festival is exclusively a job for professionals and not bureaucrats," he said.

He said KWFF would continue working for the revival of Kashmir's film industry and remain focused on promoting local talent, youth participation and the international recognition of Kashmir's artistic culture.