Khalsa Club wins Hockey J&K Open League

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: Khalsa Hockey Club defeated Dashmesh Hockey Club by 3 goals to 1 in the finals of the Hockey J&K Open League Men Championship and lifted the title at KK Hakku Stadium, here today.

Dashmesh Club took the lead in 5th minute when its captain, Rajvir Singh converted a penalty corner into goal in the 1st quarter of the match, while 2nd and 3rd quarters remained goalless despite many attacking moves were made by both the teams.

Equalizer from Khalsa Club came in the 53rd minute in the 4th quarter of the game through Manpreet Singh who converted a penalty corner into goal. The classic move was made by Gagandeep, Gurpreet and Manpreet. Jaiveer wearing jersey no. 5 scored a field goal in the 55th minute and gave the lead to the Khalsa Club. Manpreet again struck the goal in 56th minute, fortifying the lead for his team.

Dr Taran Singh, secretary general of Hockey J&K thanked J&K Sports Council, especially Secretary Nuzhat Gul for her support in organizing this championship.

RS Kuku, vice president Hockey J&K was the chief guest on the occasion and also gave away the prizes in presence of Satpal Singh Manager KK Hakku Stadium, who graced the event as guest of honour.

Rajeev Sharma, president Hockey J&K in his message whole heartedly appreciated the efforts of Hockey J&K for bringing up level Hockey in J&K. He further added that Jammu has the potential to produce good players and Hockey J&K is doing its best in this direction.

The today’s matches were officiated by Jaswinder Singh, Angat Singh and Jaspreet Singh as umpires, while Anjali, Dalwinder Singh, Geeta and Sahil Kumar were the technical officers of the match.