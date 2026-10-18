Khalsa Club, MBS Simbal Camp enter Rotary Premier Hockey League final

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Khalsa Club and MBS Simbal Camp qualified for the final of the Rotary Premier Hockey League, District 3070, after winning their respective semifinal matches at K.K. Hakhu Stadium, Jammu.

The third-day proceedings were attended by MLA Bahu Vikram Randhawa and MLA Jammu East Yudhvir Sethi. DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range Shridhar Patil, was the chief guest for the first semifinal, while Deputy Director Health Dr Harbaksh Singh graced the second semifinal.

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The first semifinal was jointly hosted by Rotary Club of Jammu Stars, led by President Adv Neetu Kour Bali and Secretary Ginni Chadda, and Rotary Club Kathua, led by President Subash Sharma and Secretary Chuni Lal.

Other attendees included Pooja Malhotra, Zonal Chair and Zonal Polio Chair; Ashok Gupta, former IGP; Inspector Raghubir Singh, SHO Gandhi Nagar; Meena Jaggi, Assistant Governor; Dr Shivani Choudhary; Shakshi; Satyadeep, Assistant Governor Rotary; Jatinder Gandhok and Meena Jamwal.

PDG Dr Dushyant Choudhary, Chair of Rotary J&K Zone, and Jaswinder Singh Kuku, event Chairman, reiterated Rotary’s commitment to promoting sports among youth. Event Coordinator Dr Navneet Kaur highlighted the role of sports in encouraging health, discipline and dignity.