Khalsa CC clinches inaugural Khalsa Premier League title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: Khalsa Cricket Club clinched the inaugural Khalsa Premier League (KPL) 2026 title, defeating Singh Warriors Cricket Club in the final at MA Stadium, Jammu.

Batting first after losing the toss, Singh Warriors scored 182 runs for six wickets in 20 overs. In reply, Khalsa CC chased down the target in 18.4 overs to lift the trophy.

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Arun Gupta, President, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jammu, was the chief guest, while Baljeet Singh, SP North Jammu, was the guest of honour.

The tournament was organised by Avtar Singh Khalsa, Balvinder Singh Soodan, Chamkor Singh, Hardeep Singh and Ravpreet Singh. The organisers said the league aimed to promote cricket and spread awareness against drug abuse and gangster culture by encouraging youth to embrace sports, discipline and positive activities.