Khalij Pheasant: New Avian Emblem of J&K

Vishav Verma

vishav.jkhighcourt@gmail.com

In the dense undergrowth of the Shivalik foothills and the mid-elevation forests of the Pir Panjal, a shy, ground-dwelling bird with a crimson face and a glossy, iridescent plumage has quietly become a symbol of a new chapter in Jammu and Kashmir's identity. On 21 October 2021, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir officially declared the Khalij Pheasant (Lophura leucomelanos) as the bird of the Union Territory. This decision, long awaited by wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists, was not merely a bureaucratic formality but a recognition of a species that is deeply woven into the region's ecological fabric.

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Why the Khalij Pheasant Was Declared the UT Bird

Following the bifurcation of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories in 2019, the administration faced the unique task of selecting new symbols for the region. The former state bird, the Black-necked Crane, is found almost exclusively in Eastern Ladakh, making it an unsuitable representative for the newly constituted UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The Khalij Pheasant, by contrast, is widely distributed across the forests of the Jammu region-from the Mansar and Surinsar belts to Jasrota and Bhaderwah-and is a familiar resident of the Himalayan foothills.

A senior wildlife official noted that the Khalij Pheasant was chosen after extensive research because it is a native of the Himalayan range and is widely found in the region, despite being classified as "Least Concern" by the IUCN. Crucially, the declaration was also seen as a necessary step to protect the bird from hunting, which remains a significant threat in certain pockets of its range. By elevating the Khalij Pheasant to the status of UT bird, the government aimed to galvanise public support for its conservation and to foster a sense of local pride in a species that is, in many ways, a true son of the soil.

Habitat and Distribution

The Khalij Pheasant is a bird of the forest edge and the undergrowth. In its native range, which stretches from the Himalayan foothills of Pakistan and Nepal through northern India to western Thailand, it inhabits evergreen and deciduous forests, second-growth vegetation, and even abandoned agricultural areas. Its altitudinal range is remarkably broad, spanning from 25 to 3,700 metres, but in Jammu and Kashmir, recent studies confirm a higher occurrence below 2,300 metres.

The bird thrives in mid-elevation zones where moderate temperatures, adequate shrub cover, and sufficient food resources provide optimal conditions for survival. It is frequently observed in areas with high pine and oak density, and a preference for oak trees has been consistently demonstrated in studies across its range. In the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, the Khalij Pheasant is particularly associated with the forested tracts of the Jammu division, where it forages along forest roads and in clearings during the early morning and late afternoon.

Roosting Preferences

Although the Khalij Pheasant is primarily a ground-dweller, it ascends to the trees to roost, seeking safety from terrestrial predators. Roosting sites are typically located in tall trees with dense canopies. Studies from Nepal have identified Castanopsis indica (79.41%) and Schima wallichii (14.70%) as the most frequently used roosting trees, followed by Pinus roxburghii and Shorea robusta in other parts of its range.

The roosting behaviour of the Khalij Pheasant is also notable for its social dimension. During the breeding season, while females incubate eggs on the ground, males have been observed roosting in nearby trees. In one instance, eight males were seen roosting together on a single tree in early June, without any females or chicks present. As the chicks mature, they too begin roosting in trees and small bushes from mid-July onwards. This communal roosting likely serves as an anti-predator strategy, allowing the birds to conserve heat and remain vigilant in numbers.

Colour Pattern and Sexual Dimorphism

The Khalij Pheasant exhibits striking sexual dimorphism, with males and females differing markedly in plumage. The male is a spectacular bird, characterised by glossy, bluish-black upperparts and a varying amount of white on the lower back and rump. In the Himalayan subspecies, the underparts are often pearly grey, and the bird possesses a distinctive, backward-pointing crest of slender, decomposed feathers. The face is bare, with bright red skin, and the legs are greyish-a feature that distinguishes it from the red-legged Silver Pheasant.

The female is far more subdued, wearing a mottled brown plumage that provides excellent camouflage against the forest floor. In the Himalayan region, females are reddish-brown, scalloped with white, while Southeast Asian females display bold white chevrons below. Both sexes have a vertically compressed tail and a bare red facial patch, which is one of the most reliable identifying features of the species. The male's iridescent plumage is not merely ornamental; it plays a vital role in courtship displays, where he performs lateral displays and offers food to the female.

Nesting and Breeding Behaviour

The breeding season of the Khalij Pheasant typically spans from April to June, though it may extend later in some parts of its range. The nest is a simple, slight hollow scraped into the ground, usually placed in dense undergrowth and often near water. The female lays a clutch of 5 to 10 eggs, which are creamy-white to reddish-buff in colour. In some populations, clutch sizes of up to 12 eggs have been recorded. Incubation is carried out solely by the female and lasts approximately 24 to 26 days. During this period, the male remains in the vicinity, often roosting in a nearby tree, and may assist in defending the nesting territory. The chicks are precocial-they are able to leave the nest shortly after hatching and follow the female, who is highly protective of her brood. In introduced populations in Hawaii, the Khalij Pheasant exhibits cooperative breeding, with all members of a social group caring for the chicks. However, in its native range in Asia, the mating system is less clear, with records of monogamous pairs as well as groups comprising one male and two females, or two males and one female.

A Symbol Worth Protecting

The Khalij Pheasant is more than just a beautiful bird; it is an integral part of the Himalayan ecosystem. As an omnivore, it feeds on a diverse diet of termites, figs, forest yams, bamboo seeds, acorns, fruits, and small vertebrates such as snakes. By scratching the forest floor and dispersing seeds, it plays a modest but meaningful role in plant regeneration. Yet, like many Himalayan species, it faces mounting pressures from habitat fragmentation, livestock grazing, and hunting.

The declaration of the Khalij Pheasant as the UT bird of Jammu and Kashmir is a timely intervention. It offers an opportunity to strengthen conservation efforts, promote eco-tourism, and educate the public about the rich biodiversity of the region. For a Union Territory that is still forging its new identity, the Khalij Pheasant-resilient, adaptable, and deeply rooted in the Himalayan landscape-is a fitting emblem. It reminds us that conservation is not just about protecting a species, but about safeguarding the forests, the streams, and the communities that depend on them. As the bird's local name, "Wan Kokur" (forest fowl), suggests, it belongs to the woods. And now, it belongs to all of Jammu and Kashmir.