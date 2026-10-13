Khadandra valley Dangal held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 12: A historic dangal was organised in Khadandra valley of Panchari-Moungri, witnessing participation of thousands of people and wrestlers from different regions. SSP Benam Tosh called upon the public to strengthen police-public cooperation to eradicate the drug menace.

More than 150 bouts were held during the event organised by the local Dangal Committee. The main bout between Vijay Singh of Moungri and Sham Singh of Khudsara was won by Sham Singh. The bouts featuring Amit Singh and Balwan Singh also drew appreciation.

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SSP Benam Tosh honoured the winning wrestlers with cash rewards presented through money garlands and urged youth to stay away from drugs and participate in sporting activities.

He stressed that families affected by drug addiction should approach the police to help identify drug suppliers, assuring that the identity of sources would be kept confidential.

He also encouraged people to participate in sports events organised across Panchari, Lander and Bamagh to promote healthy lifestyles and community engagement.