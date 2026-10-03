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Home / State / Keshav Chopra releases music video ‘Fir Mile’

Keshav Chopra releases music video ‘Fir Mile’

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Oct 2: At a function organized here today, chairman Samvedna Society, Keshav Chopra, released new music video ‘Fir Mile’. Chopra was chief guest during the function while Jatin Kumar and Mohit Sharma were guests of honour. Speaking...

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Daily Excelsior
04:48 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Dignitaries releasing a new music video ‘Fir Mile’ during a function at Jammu on Friday.

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: At a function organized here today, chairman Samvedna Society, Keshav Chopra, released new music video ‘Fir Mile’.

Chopra was chief guest during the function while Jatin Kumar and Mohit Sharma were guests of honour.

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Speaking on the occasion, Keshav Chopra urged the young people to identify their abilities, work hard to develop skills and stay away from drugs and other harmful things.

“I appeal to every young person to stay away from drugs and choose a positive and productive path of life,” he maintained appreciating the entire team behind ‘Fir Mile’ for promoting music and providing a platform for artists to showcase their talent.

The song was presented by Harsha Gupta, with Sudha Gupta as Director and Harsha Gupta as Producer; Vivek and Harsha lent their voices to the song; Amit Kumar (AR Photography) worked as DOP and Assistant Director and Dev Sharma worked as Editor. The song featured Sonia, Piyush and Sheetal. Harsha Gupta presented vote of thanks.

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