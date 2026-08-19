Keshav Chopra conferred ‘Mahatma Gandhi National Service Award’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: Chairman of Samvedna Society, Keshav Chopra, has been conferred the prestigious Mahatma Gandhi National Service Award 2026.

The Certificate of Excellence was presented to Chopra by Pradeep Kumar Sharma, Founder and Director of the awarding organization, in recognition of his outstanding commitment to community empowerment and humanitarian service.

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Through his steadfast leadership at the Samvedna Society, Chopra spearheaded 108 free medical camps ensuring essential healthcare access to underprivileged families.

The award highlights his multi-faceted contributions toward community welfare, including the organization of voluntary blood donation drives, youth development programmes through sports, drugs awareness programmes, skill-building and proactive civic and environmental cleanliness campaigns.

His swift coordination in providing benefits of different Government schemes to the common man, organizing several Aadhaar enrollment camps and also providing vital relief aid and educational assistance to marginalized and vulnerable sections of society has earned him widespread acclaim.