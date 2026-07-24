Keran tops Aspirational Blocks ranking by NITI Aayog, Marwah gets 2nd position

Bandipora’s Tulail is Ist, Ladakh’s Karsha 2nd in Hilly, NE & Island Zone

Nishikant Khajuria

JAMMU, July 23: In a significant achievement, Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as the top-performing region in the latest Delta Rankings under the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP), with Keran block of Kupwara district securing the first position in the overall national rankings and Marwah block of Kishtwar district bagging the second position.

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The rankings, covering the performance of Aspirational Blocks during the January-March 2026 quarter, were highlighted by the NITI Aayog, which has applauded the top-performing blocks for demonstrating exceptional progress through focused governance, convergence of Government schemes and effective last-mile delivery.

The Aspirational Blocks Programme, launched in 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focuses on accelerated development in identified blocks through interventions in health, nutrition, education, agriculture, water resources, financial inclusion and development.

With two blocks occupying the top slots, J&K has emerged as the best performing Union Territory in the latest assessment cycle. The achievement has brought significant recognition to the developmental efforts being undertaken in some of the most remote and geographically challenging areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

The performance of Keran and Marwah is particularly noteworthy as both blocks face difficult terrain, harsh climatic conditions and connectivity challenges. Their impressive showing reflects the impact of sustained administrative interventions aimed at improving the delivery of essential services and accelerating development in remote and underserved areas.

The latest rankings have also highlighted the strong performance of other blocks from Jammu and Kashmir. Tulail block of Bandipora district has secured the first position in Zone 1, which comprises hilly areas, the North-East and Islands. Karsha block of Kargil in Ladakh stood second in the same zone.

The strong showing by three blocks from Jammu and Kashmir and one from the adjoining Union Territory of Ladakh in the hilly and difficult-terrain category further underlines the developmental progress being achieved in the Himalayan region.

In a post on social media X, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Anshul Garg has praised the outstanding performance of Keran Block in Kupwara and Tulail Block in Bandipora commending administration of both the districts for achieving the prestigious milestone under the Aspirational Blocks Programme.

The Aspirational Blocks Programme is aimed at transforming the development trajectory of relatively underdeveloped blocks by improving key socio-economic indicators and ensuring that Government schemes and services reach the last mile. The programme places emphasis on measurable outcomes and encourages local administration to work through convergence, collaboration and competition to achieve faster improvements.

For Jammu and Kashmir, the latest rankings carry particular significance as a substantial number of blocks are located in mountainous, border and remote areas where the delivery of public services often involves considerable logistical challenges. Improvements in healthcare, education, agriculture, basic infrastructure, financial inclusion and other development parameters are crucial for enhancing the quality of life of the population in these regions.

The success of Keran, Marwah and Tulail demonstrates that geographical remoteness need not become a barrier to development when administration, local communities and various Government departments work in coordination. The recognition also provides a boost to ongoing efforts to bridge the development gap between urban centres and remote rural and border areas.

The rankings are also expected to encourage greater competition among Aspirational Blocks in Jammu and Kashmir, motivating local administrations to intensify efforts towards achieving better outcomes and ensuring effective implementation of welfare and development programmes.