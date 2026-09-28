Keran Mela concludes, highlights tourism, culture, community participation

Excelsior Correspondent

KUPWARA, Sept 27: The three-week-long Keran Mela 2026 concluded successfully today, coinciding with World Tourism Day, at the frontier village of Keran in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, bringing to a close a series of sporting, cultural and public outreach activities aimed at showcasing the region's natural beauty, cultural heritage and unique border identity.

Jointly organised by the District Administration Kupwara in collaboration with the Indian Army and the Tourism Department, the Mela witnessed participation of local residents, youth and visitors through sporting competitions, cultural programmes and public outreach activities. Cricket, volleyball, Gatka, 200-metre race (Run for Fun), tug-of-war and athletics were among the sporting events, while traditional dances, instrumental music and artistic performances showcased the region's cultural vibrancy.

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Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Shrikant Suse, said that Keran possesses immense potential for sustainable tourism and emphasised the need to preserve its pristine environment, rich cultural heritage and unique border identity. He noted that such initiatives complement the objectives of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP), under which border villages like Keran are being developed with improved infrastructure, connectivity and tourism potential, thereby strengthening both the economic and strategic resilience of frontier areas.

He said the administration would continue to support initiatives aimed at promoting responsible tourism, creating livelihood opportunities for local youth and strengthening civil-army-community engagement.

Highlighting the importance of environmental protection, he said the "Green Keran, Clean Keran" campaign would be further strengthened, with a dedicated SUP Check Point to be established shortly at the entry point to Keran to discourage visitors from carrying single-use plastic into the area, promote responsible tourist behaviour and ensure proper collection and disposal of waste.

Addressing the gathering, Major General Rakesh Nair highlighted the importance of organising such events in far-flung areas, noting that they help preserve cultural traditions while taking Government services and welfare schemes closer to the people.

The conclusion of Keran Mela 2026 marked the culmination of a three-week-long celebration that brought together sports, culture, tourism and public services, further highlighting Keran's potential as a border tourism destination and its growing opportunities for local economic activity.