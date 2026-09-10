SRINAGAR, Sept 10: The three-week-long Keran Mela 2026 commenced in the frontier village of Keran along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, showcasing the region's natural beauty, cultural heritage and unique border identity.

Jointly organised by the Indian Army and the District Administration Kupwara, the festival will continue till September 27 and seeks to promote border tourism while creating livelihood opportunities through homestays and other local initiatives.

The inauguration was attended by civil and military officials, who described the event as a reflection of the growing synergy between the armed forces, administration and local residents, officials said.

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Situated along the Kishanganga River, Keran offers visitors panoramic views of the frontier, including the distinctive sight of Indian and Pakistani flags visible across the border.

The mela features a range of sporting competitions, including cricket, volleyball, athletics, tug-of-war and a 'Run for Fun' event aimed at engaging local youth. Cultural programmes featuring traditional dances, instrumental music and artistic performances are also being held.

The administration and Army have established counters offering medical screening, career counselling, tourism guidance and drug de-addiction awareness. Stalls showcasing local handicrafts and organic agricultural produce have also been set up, alongside initiatives promoting registered homestays and authentic local hospitality.

Once scarred by the mass migration of the 1990s, Keran, a settlement of over 100 houses, has undergone a gradual transformation since being opened to tourists in 2023.

Despite its location in a former conflict zone, the village has remained peaceful, with guns falling silent there since 2016. Officials said Keran recorded an average daily footfall of 1,000 to 1,500 visitors during the peak summer season, with the number surging to nearly 4,000-5,000 on weekends.