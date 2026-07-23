Keran, Marwah Blocks Top NITI Aayog Rankings

SRINAGAR, Jul 23: Keran block in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir has secured the first position in the country in the Delta Rankings of NITI Aayog's Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) for the January-March 2026 quarter.

An official said Marwah block in Kishtwar district bagged the second position in the overall performance rankings, the official said.

The rankings were released by NITI Aayog as part of its outcome-based monitoring framework for underdeveloped blocks across the country, officials said.

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Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, in a statement, described the performance as a result of coordinated efforts by district administrations and line departments. The Lieutenant Governor's office also took note of the achievement, sources said.

The Aspirational Blocks Programme, launched in 2023, focuses on accelerated development in identified blocks through interventions in health, nutrition, education, agriculture, water resources, financial inclusion, and skill development.

With two blocks occupying the top two slots, Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as the best-performing Union Territory in the latest assessment cycle, the official said. (KNS)