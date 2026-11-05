Keran Heritage Centre inaugurated to boost border tourism

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 4: Army, in collaboration with CBC Corporation India Pvt Ltd and the Umang Foundation, inaugurated the Keran Heritage Centre at Pharkian Gali in north Kashmir's Kupwara district today to promote tourism and support local livelihoods.

The inauguration comes as tourist arrivals in the border village have crossed 55,000 this year, according to the organisers.

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The organisers said the centre features a heritage gallery showcasing the history and culture of Keran Valley, a national flag site, an artillery gun display and landscaped pathways. It also houses a café offering Kashmiri kahwa, coffee and refreshments, they said.

The Deputy Commissioner of Kupwara, who attended the inauguration, said the initiative would help strengthen tourism infrastructure and create livelihood opportunities for local residents.

Ashish Goyal, founder and managing trustee of the Umang Foundation, and Durgesh Sharma of CBC Corporation India Pvt Ltd were also present at the ceremony.

The initiative aims to attract more visitors to the border village while promoting its cultural heritage and supporting local economic development, the organisers said.