Kerala: Four more bodies recovered from Wayanad landslide site; death toll rises to 7

KOZHIKODE, Jul 9 : The rescue teams retrieved four more bodies during intensified search operations today, taking the toll in the devastating debris collapse at Kalladi tunnel construction site in Meppadi, Wayanad to seven.

Three of the newly recovered victims have been identified as site engineer Rahul Sharma (Himachal Pradesh), excavator operator Mohammed Imran (Bihar) and surveyor Azharuddin Ansari (Uttar Pradesh). One recovered body remains unidentified. Previously recovered victims include Chandrabhan Pal (Madhya Pradesh), Bikas Kumar Singh (Bihar), and Anmol Dodrai (Jharkhand).

Following the recovery of the unidentified body from a shallow site amid pipes and vehicle wreckage, authorities have transferred the remains to the hospital.

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Revenue Minister AP Anil Kumar noted that medical experts must evaluate the condition of the remains to see if standard post-mortem procedures are enough. He clarified that a DNA test will only be ordered if identification proves difficult. After the necessary examinations and embalming are complete, the body will be released to the family for last rites.

One person remains still missing following the devastating debris slip. Extensive rescue operations are actively underway at the site to locate this individual.

Seven injured workers remain hospitalized, with a few still under intensive care (ICU) management.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued a severe indictment of the State government, characterizing the recent Wayanad debris slip disaster as a direct consequence of grave administrative negligence.

He levelled sharp criticisms against Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), after visiting the affected areas, a relief camp and the private medical college, where survivors were admitted.

The Opposition Leader accused the relevant disaster management authorities of failing to execute timely protocols in response to extreme weather warnings.

He firmly defended the environmental clearances granted to the proposed Rs. 2,243-crore twin-tube tunnel road project, asserting that all approvals were secured legitimately through established institutional channels.

(UNI)