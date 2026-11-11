WASHINGTON, Nov 11: Nine members of the Kennedy family have joined a legal battle against US President Donald Trump's proposed 250-foot triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery, arguing that the structure would obstruct historic views of their family gravesites and national memorials.

In a court filing submitted on Tuesday in Washington, DC, the family members sought to join an existing lawsuit challenging the project, claiming that the proposed monument would block sightlines to the graves of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy and Senator Edward M. Kennedy, along with the Eternal Flame memorial.

The family argued that the massive structure would permanently cast a shadow over the graves of American servicemen and women, including the Kennedy family gravesites, and interfere with the historic character of the cemetery.

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In a Monday court filing in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, members of the Kennedy family requested that the court bar the Trump administration "from taking any steps to approve, authorize, or construct the Arch absent congressional authorization, designation by Congress of a sponsor, and compliance with all statutory requirements."

"President Donald J. Trump is attempting to unlawfully erect a massive arch that will permanently cast shadows over and damage historically significant sightlines to the existing gravesites and memorials established in the Kennedy family's honor at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as to the memorials of hundreds of thousands of fallen American heroes," the filing reads.

Describing the proposed arch as more than double the size of the Lincoln Memorial and equivalent to a 25-storey office building, the family said its location at Memorial Circle would disrupt the historic visual axis connecting the Lincoln Memorial with Arlington National Cemetery.

Rory Kennedy and Maxwell Kennedy, in a statement, said the proposed structure would cast shadows over the graves of their parents and uncles, as well as those of thousands of American service members who sacrificed their lives for the country. They also argued that the project raised concerns about democratic principles and the legal safeguards protecting historically significant sites, as per US media reports.

The nine family members, including children and grandchildren of Robert F. Kennedy and Edward M. Kennedy, joined a lawsuit filed by Washington, DC, and the Commonwealth of Virginia against the Trump administration. Several Vietnam War veterans, preservationists and Arlington County have also challenged the project.

The Kennedy family maintains that it has a legal interest in protecting the gravesites of its relatives, arguing that courts have previously recognised families' rights to safeguard the burial places of their loved ones.

Lawyers representing the family said the proposed arch amounted to an unlawful interference with Arlington National Cemetery and argued that only the US Congress has the constitutional authority to approve an intrusion of such magnitude.

The legal challenge comes after a federal judge last week temporarily halted construction of the proposed arch for 14 days. The pause followed a final approval vote on the project despite opposition raised by citizens during a lengthy public hearing.

The proposed monument is planned for a traffic circle across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial. The Trump administration has said the arch is intended to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence and had sought to begin construction as early as November. (UNI)