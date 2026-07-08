CHANDIGARGH, July 8: Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Wednesday accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of indulging in "temple politics" and practising "election-time Hinduism", alleging that his recent remarks on Sanatan Dharma and temples were driven by electoral considerations ahead of state assembly polls.

In a statement issued here, Dhillon alleged that Kejriwal, who once advocated building a hospital instead of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, has no credibility in now speaking about constructing temples in Punjab.

Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, had recently said that his party was a "true Sanatani" and had worked with genuine devotion towards Sanatan values, while alleging that the BJP had used Lord Ram's name for political gains.

Last month, during his visit to Punjab, where the AAP is in power, Kejriwal had announced that a grand temple dedicated to Luv, Kush and Mata Janaki would be built in Amritsar.

"Kejriwal's sudden temple politics exposes his electoral opportunism. His recent remarks reflect nothing more than election-time Hinduism aimed at winning votes," Dhillon said.

Referring to the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Dhillon alleged that while the country participated in the event, Kejriwal stayed away and instead organised a "politically motivated Sundarkand recital in Delhi".

He said Kejriwal's repeated references to Hinduism and temples during his Punjab visit are driven purely by electoral considerations and that the AAP chief's political record demonstrates that Sanatan Dharma and temples have been treated merely as instruments for electoral gains.

Questioning Kejriwal's understanding of Hindu scriptures, the Punjab BJP chief said a "leader who drew criticism for controversial remarks about Ravana in January 2025 is now attempting to deliver sermons on religion in Punjab".

"Someone lacking even a basic understanding of the Ramayana cannot credibly preach religion to Punjabis," he said.

The BJP had last year accused Kejriwal of misquoting the Ramayan and "insulting" Lord Ram and Sita.

Dhillon also challenged Kejriwal to explain what his Government had done during its decade in power in Delhi for the development of even a single major temple or Hindu religious institution.

Targeting the AAP dispensation in Punjab, Dhillon said those who have "plundered Punjab" over the last four-and-a-half years have little moral authority to speak about religion.

Claiming that Kejriwal was trying to revive his political fortunes in Punjab after losing power in Delhi, Dhillon said the people of the state would not allow religious sentiments to be exploited for electoral gains

Punjab is scheduled to go to assembly polls early next year. (PTI)