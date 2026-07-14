Kejriwal writes to PM, seeks meeting over E20 petrol; demands pure petrol option at fuel stations

New Delhi, Jul 14: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss concerns over E20 petrol, requesting that options for pure and E20 petrol be made available at fuel stations, with lower prices for ethanol-blended petrol.

In a letter to the PM, Kejriwal said he wanted to explain the technical issues and the feedback he received from people related to the matter during his proposed meeting.

Kejriwal said customers should have the choice to buy either pure petrol or E20 petrol at fuel stations.

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"If someone wants pure petrol, they should get that option and those wanting E20 should also have that choice," he said.

Kejriwal said he had written to the prime minister after interacting with people and understanding their concerns regarding E20 petrol.

The AAP chief also sought a reduction in E20 petrol prices, saying the blended fuel provides lower mileage compared to regular petrol.

Kejriwal said the party has started an online petition for citizens to share their experiences with E20 petrol and urged people to share their concerns on mileage and others, he added.

He appealed to people to sign the petition in large numbers and said all responses collected would be submitted to the prime minister during their meeting.

Kejriwal expressed hope that PM Modi would provide him an appointment soon.

The AAP leader also urged party workers and others concerned to visit petrol pumps and service stations, interact with consumers and share their experiences through videos on social media platforms. (PTI)