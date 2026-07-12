Kejriwal visits Delhi petrol pump, service station to hear consumers' E20 fuel concerns

NEW DELHI, Jul 11: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited a petrol pump and service station in Delhi to interact with vehicle owners over their experience with E20-blended petrol, claiming that several consumers complained of reduced mileage and vehicle performance.

During the visit, Kejriwal spoke to people who had come for refuelling as well as those who had brought their vehicles for servicing.

He said the interaction helped him understand the concerns being raised by some vehicle owners regarding the use of ethanol-blended fuel.

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In a post on X after the visit, Kejriwal said, "Today, I went to a petrol pump and a service station in Delhi to understand the ground reality. Many people told me that their vehicles' mileage has reduced, and some also complained about mechanical issues."

The AAP leader said the government's claims on E20 fuel are "white lies," alleging that the ground reality differed.

He said public concerns on issues affecting daily life should be heard and addressed.

"We live in a democracy. The government should listen to people's grievances and work towards resolving them," Kejriwal said.

The AAP leader also referred to the criticism faced by people who have raised concerns over E20-blended petrol, saying that those expressing their views on the issue should not be labelled or dismissed.

"Those raising concerns about E20 petrol are citizens who are sharing their experiences. Their concerns should be heard," he said.

Kejriwal said his visit was aimed at understanding the experiences of ordinary consumers and bringing their feedback into public discussion.

He added that decisions affecting people should take into account their feedback and concerns.

Last week, the government issued a detailed rebuttal to what it described as misinformation circulating on social media about the country's E20 ethanol blending programme, rejecting claims ranging from engine damage to insurance invalidation and environmental harm. (PTI)