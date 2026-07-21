Kejriwal seeks release of FIR, detainee lists after CJP protest

NEW DELHI, July 21: Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote a letter to DCP, New Delhi, seeking immediate release of the lists of FIRs and detained protesters following the Cockroach Janta Party protest.

Kejriwal also visited the Parliament Street police station and reiterated the demands before Delhi Police.

"I am given to understand that a number of FIRs have been registered against the people who were protesting at Jantar Mantar yesterday demanding accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi about failures in the education system," Kejrwal said in his letter to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi Sachin Sharma.

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"I am also given to understand that a number of people have been held in custody after the protest without any registration of FIRs," he added.

Kejriwal demanded that the lists of FIRs and detained protesters be made public immediately so that legal assistance could be provided to those affected.

The former Delhi chief minister also visited the Mandir Marg police station where he met some of the detained protesters and assured them of support.

"Reached Mandir Marg police station. Not 11, but 17 youth have been arrested here. Now 6 are being taken to Parliament police station. After getting 11 released, we will proceed to Parliament police station to get the remaining 6 also released. In the meanwhile, 60 have been released from Ashok Vihar," Kejriwal said in post on X.

"We have received two complaints on the helpline number since its launch, and we have given the details to the police. One student is missing, the parents are looking for him," he told reporters outside the police station.

Earlier in the day, AAP had launched a helpline number to provide medical aid to injured protesters and legal assistance to the families of detained students. (PTI)