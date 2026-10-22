Kejriwal questions Amit Shah over drug menace in BJP-ruled states

NEW DELHI, Oct 22: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the drug menace in BJP-ruled states, asking why the problem had not been eradicated in Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa.

Shah, during his visit to Punjab on Tuesday, said he had never felt so deeply saddened in his life as he did while meeting the families of people who died in incidents linked to the state's drug menace.

Shah had criticised the AAP government in Punjab, alleging that it had failed to curb the drug trade despite promising to eradicate it within three months of coming to power.

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In a post on X, Kejriwal responded to Shah's remarks on the drug menace in Punjab, saying, "Amit Shah ji, Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa have your own governments. Why has drug abuse not ended there? Is there no deadline for those states?"

Shah, during his visit, assured the people of Punjab that the drug trade would be eradicated by December 31, 2029.

He also met families in Gurdaspur, Sangrur and Mansa and asked the Bhagwant Mann government to hand over two cases from Sangrur and Gurdaspur to the CBI for investigation. (Agencies)