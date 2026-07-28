Kejriwal hits out at BJP over 'use of AK-47' on student protesters in Bihar

New Delhi, Jul 28: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday criticised the BJP over allegations that an AK-47 rifle was used to fire at a students' protest in Siwan district of Bihar and said students should not be treated like terrorists.

A video purportedly showing a police constable using an AK-47 rifle during the student protest against alleged examination irregularities in Siwan on July 25 went viral on social media. The constable was suspended on Monday.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "What has gotten into the BJP? An AK-47 was used to fire at the students of Bihar. Are these students terrorists?"

Advertisement

"I would like to remind Emperor Modi that this slogan was raised on the land of Bihar under the leadership of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan -- 'Vacate the throne, for the people are coming'.

"Please do not mess with the students," the former Delhi chief minister said.

Siwan Superintendent of Police Puran Kumar Jha said on Monday that the constable, posted with the District Intelligence Unit, was suspended and departmental proceedings initiated against him after the video surfaced online. (Agencies)