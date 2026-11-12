Kejriwal, Daughter Threatened Over Rs 7 Crore Extortion Demand; Punjab Police Register FIR

CHANDIGARH, Nov 12: Punjab Police have registered a case after an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator complained that an unidentified caller claiming to belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanded Rs 7 crore from former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and threatened to kill him and his daughter if the money was not paid.

The complaint was lodged by Jarnail Singh, AAP legislator from Delhi's Tilak Nagar constituency, who said he received a threatening telephone call and WhatsApp messages on November 6.

According to the complaint, the caller claimed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and asked Singh to convey the extortion demand to Kejriwal, the AAP national convener.

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"Tell Arvind Kejriwal to pay Rs 7 crore, otherwise I will kill Arvind Kejriwal and his daughter Harshita Kejriwal," the unidentified sender allegedly wrote in a WhatsApp message, according to the complaint.

The message was originally written in Hindi.

Singh told police that he received the call and messages at around 6 p.m. from an unknown mobile number. The sender's WhatsApp profile displayed the name "~ $H".

Acting on the complaint, the Cyber Crime Police Station in Mohali registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the unidentified suspect on November 7.

The case was registered under Sections 308(4), 351(2), 351(3), 351(4) and 111(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 66D of the Information Technology Act.

The provisions concern extortion, criminal intimidation, organised crime and cheating by personation using computer resources.

Inspector Sunil Kumar has been assigned the investigation.

Police are expected to examine the mobile number, WhatsApp communication and other electronic evidence to identify the sender and determine whether the suspect has any connection with the Bishnoi gang.

The alleged threat comes against the backdrop of Kejriwal's repeated criticism of the gangster's purported criminal network and accusations that he enjoys political protection.

During a debate on law and order in the Delhi Assembly in November 2024, Kejriwal questioned how Bishnoi's gang could allegedly operate an extortion network while the gangster remained lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail.

He also questioned whether the Bharatiya Janata Party was providing protection to Bishnoi, an allegation that has not been established.

Kejriwal again raised the issue during a public programme in Punjab's Jalandhar in June 2026, accusing the central government of shielding the jailed gangster and questioning restrictions on Punjab Police bringing him to the state for interrogation.

The complaint does not establish any connection between those political statements and the alleged extortion attempt.

Investigators have yet to publicly establish the identity of the caller or verify the claimed association with the Bishnoi gang.

No arrest has been reported in the case so far. (Agencies)