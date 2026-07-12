Kejriwal Announces Nationwide Signature Campaign Over Ram Temple Donation 'Theft'

New Delhi, Jul 12: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday organised a Sundarkand recitation programme at Japanese Park in Rohini, with party chief Arvind Kejriwal announcing that a nationwide signature campaign would be launched seeking strict punishment for those allegedly involved in donation theft at Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Kejriwal, in a post on X, invited people to participate in the religious programme and said prayers would be offered to Lord Hanuman over the incident.

"We will pray to Lord Hanuman for strict punishment to be given to those who committed the donation theft in Ram Temple, and with his blessings, we will launch a signature campaign across the country," he said.

The AAP chief said the campaign would seek public support for action against those responsible for the alleged incident.

The signature campaign will start after the Sundarkand recitation, he said.

The BJP, meanwhile, criticised the programme, with Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra alleging that the Sundarkand recitation was a "political gimmick" aimed at improving Kejriwal's political standing.

Malhotra alleged that Kejriwal was organising the programme to influence voters in Punjab and other states where elections are due in the near future.

He also questioned why the AAP leader had discontinued the Sundarkand recitation programmes announced by the then Delhi government in 2024.

He claimed that the AAP government had announced weekly Sundarkand recitations in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi in 2024, but the initiative was later discontinued. (Agencies)