Keir Starmer Resigns As UK PM, Sets Out Timetable For New Leader

London, Jun 22: Keir Starmer on Monday announced his resignation as British Prime Minister and the Leader of the Labour Party, setting out a timetable for his successor to be elected in the coming weeks and be in place by September.

The 63-year-old said he will remain in post until a new leader and PM is elected by the governing party and pledged his "full and unequivocal support" to the new leader to "ensure an orderly handover of power".

Andy Burnham, who returns to the House of Commons after winning a crucial by-election last week, is seen as the frontrunner in the race to replace him at 10 Downing Street.

"The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election," said an emotional Starmer, in his address from the steps of Downing Street.

"I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question and I accept that answer with good grace. Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," he said.

Starmer said that he had spoken to King Charles III on Monday morning to inform him of the decision.

He will now ask the National Executive Committee of the Labour Party to set out the timetable for selecting his successor, with nominations opening on July 9 and the process to be completed by the summer recess of Parliament, which is set for July 17.

"In the case of a contest, this will ensure a new leader is in place before Parliament returns in September. I will remain in post as Prime Minister until the contest is complete, and I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power," said Starmer.

"I will also give my successor my full and unequivocal support, knowing that they will inherit a Britain that is far stronger and fairer than the one I inherited two years ago, better prepared for the challenges ahead, and better able to ensure the Labor Party secures a second term in office," he said.

Starmer led the Labour Party to a landslide victory in a general election in July 2024. After an initial phase of popularity, his ratings as PM have plummeted in recent months over some controversial decisions.

"When I leave the biggest job in the country, I shall spend more time on the most important job, being the best husband I can to my fantastic wife, Vic, who has been a rock by my side through good times and bad, and being the best dad I can to my beautiful children, who are my pride and my joy," said Starmer, choking back tears. (Agencies)