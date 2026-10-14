Keep The Human Compassion At The Heart Of Healthcare: LG Manoj Sinha

LG Manoj Sinha Congratulates GMC Srinagar On Advancing Internal Medicine Conference

Srinagar, Oct 14: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today congratulated Government Medical College, Srinagar for organising a conference on “Advancing Internal Medicine: From Evidence to Excellence in Clinical Practice”. In his message, the Lieutenant Governor underscored the critical role of internal medicine in delivering holistic and patient-centric healthcare.

The Lieutenant Governor said that physicians often face the challenging task of identifying complex underlying health conditions from seemingly simple symptoms. He noted that the strength of internal medicine lies in its ability to view the human body as an interconnected system and to understand the complete medical story of a patient through clinical knowledge, experience and careful observation.

The Lieutenant Governor also stated that observation, reason, human understanding and courage remain the defining qualities of a physician. He highlighted that physicians frequently serve as the first point of medical contact for families and, in many cases, build enduring relationships across generations, rooted in trust, compassion and scientific evidence.

Advertisement

The Lieutenant Governor in his message lauded Government Medical College, Srinagar for its significant contribution to medical education and healthcare, noting that generations of doctors trained by the institution continue to serve across Jammu Kashmir and the country.

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted the emerging healthcare challenges.

“While infectious diseases remain a concern, lifestyle-related disorders such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, fatty liver disease and cardiovascular ailments are assuming epidemic proportions. We need to ensure that advances in diagnostics, therapeutics and medical technologies reach physicians and patients in rural and remote areas as effectively as they do in urban centres,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also called upon the medical fraternity to strengthen indigenous research and generate evidence relevant to India’s diverse population. He said that the country’s demographic diversity, combined with the expertise and commitment of doctors, presents immense opportunities for scientific discovery and innovation.

“Medical science is making historic advances, and new drugs and diagnostic tools have opened up new possibilities for treatment. The greatest need today is to ensure that these innovations are not available only to physicians in large cities, but also reach doctors in villages. We must ensure that there is not even the slightest gap between urban and rural areas in access to facilities and available tools. This should be the first objective of this conference,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also outlined a five-year roadmap and proposed six key commitments for the medical community including expanding access to advanced medical knowledge through digital health platforms and telemedicine, prioritising preventive healthcare and early detection of diseases, using technology and artificial intelligence as supportive tools while preserving clinical judgement, continuously strengthening research capacity, ensuring the wellbeing of doctors and addressing professional burnout and preserving human compassion at the centre of healthcare delivery.

The Lieutenant Governor also urged the young doctors to remain curious, embrace innovation and learn from experienced mentors. He also called upon senior physicians to generously share their clinical wisdom and guide the next generation of healthcare professionals.

“Early detection of diabetes, hypertension and liver disease is less costly and can help reduce treatment expenses. I urge all physicians and internists to lead prevention campaigns at the community level, because a doctor’s voice can have an extraordinary influence on society. I have every confidence that people will take your advice seriously when it comes to preventing lifestyle-related diseases.

We must value physicians’ hard work, service and dedication. Along with caring for patients, hospitals and institutions, it should be ensured that doctors are cared for too. Providing them with better workplaces and working conditions should be a priority,” the Lieutenant Governor said.