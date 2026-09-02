Keep auto sector growth broad-based, customer-centric: Kumaraswamy

NEW DELHI, Sep 1 : Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday urged the country's automobile industry to keep its growth broad-based and ensure that the benefits of manufacturing reach households, with the Indian customer at the centre of its decisions.

Addressing the annual conclave of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), the minister for Heavy Industries and Steel said, "As we advance towards Viksit Bharat 2047, manufacturing must be at the core of our economic growth. But manufacturing alone does not build a nation's prosperity. It must reach the household. Let us keep the growth broad-based, keep the transition human and keep the Indian customer at the centre of every decision we take."

Kumaraswamy highlighted the government's initiatives to promote electric mobility and strengthen domestic manufacturing in the automobile and auto components sectors.

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the government launched the PM E-DRIVE with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore. The scheme has supported the sale of more than 26.5 lakh electric vehicles," he said.

The minister also highlighted the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for automobiles and auto components, which has an outlay of Rs 25,038 crore.

"The production incentive scheme for automotive and auto components with an outlay of Rs 25,038 crore has 82 approved applicants and has already drawn cumulative investment of over Rs 44,036 crore and generated close to 68,000 jobs," the minister said. (PTI)