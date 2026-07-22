Keen to bring services globally, India a great  candidate: Amazon Leo executive on satellite plans

NEW DELHI, July 22: Amazon's low earth orbit network has nearly 400 satellites in orbit and is eyeing India to expand satellite broadband services, Chris Hofer, Head of International Spectrum Management and Strategy at Amazon Leo said on Wednesday.

Amazon Leo's mission and goal is to connect the unconnected and the unserved, he said at the IAFI's Space Policy Conference 2026.

"We have almost 400 satellites up. Seems like we can't get rockets up fast enoughâ€¦ manufacturing well over 15 satellites a week, so we're very pleased to think (that) back in 2019 that this project...this program, was literally a piece of paper, and how far we've progressed," he said.

He said Amazon Leo is focused on expanding global connectivity services.

Highlighting India as a promising market, Hofer described the country as having a highly digital-oriented administration and significant potential for satellite internet expansion.

"...we're very well looking forward to bringing services around the world. And we certainly believe India is a great candidate, very digital-oriented administration. And of course, there are folks that are unconnected, and we believe we can bring competition in and connect those folks with the right broadband services," he said. (PTI)