Rudraprayag, Nov 11: The portals of the Kedarnath shrine were closed for the winter season at 8.30 am on Wednesday following prescribed rituals and the chanting of Vedic mantras.

The process began at 4 am with special prayers and religious ceremonies, with all rituals performed in accordance with traditional customs before the temple doors were closed at the auspicious time.

Following the closure, the processional palanquin of Lord Kedarnath was carried around the temple complex before departing for the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, the deity's winter abode.

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According to the schedule, the palanquin will halt overnight at Rampur on Wednesday before reaching Guptkashi on November 12. It will arrive at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath on November 13.

For the next six months, devotees can offer prayers to the deity at the Omkareshwar Temple. (Agencies)