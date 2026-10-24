Kedarnath-bound helicopter makes precautionary landing in Tehri, all pilgrims safe

NEW TEHRI, Oct 24: A private helicopter carrying six pilgrims from Mumbai to Kedarnath made a precautionary landing at a stadium in New Tehri on Saturday morning following a technical snag, officials said.

The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat, landed at Bauradi Stadium around 8 am. All six passengers and the pilot are safe, they said.

Aishwarya Pal, in-charge of New Tehri Kotwali police station, said the helicopter was en route from the Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun to Guptkashi when it developed a technical issue. (Agencies)