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Home / National / Kedarnath-bound helicopter makes precautionary landing in Tehri, all pilgrims safe

Kedarnath-bound helicopter makes precautionary landing in Tehri, all pilgrims safe

NEW TEHRI, Oct 24: A private helicopter carrying six pilgrims from Mumbai to Kedarnath made a precautionary landing at a stadium in New Tehri on Saturday morning following a technical snag, officials said. The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat, landed...

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Daily Excelsior
01:37 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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NEW TEHRI, Oct 24: A private helicopter carrying six pilgrims from Mumbai to Kedarnath made a precautionary landing at a stadium in New Tehri on Saturday morning following a technical snag, officials said.

The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat, landed at Bauradi Stadium around 8 am. All six passengers and the pilot are safe, they said.

Aishwarya Pal, in-charge of New Tehri Kotwali police station, said the helicopter was en route from the Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun to Guptkashi when it developed a technical issue. (Agencies)

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