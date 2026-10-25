KDA warns of agitation

Excelsior Correspondent

Kargil, Oct 24: The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) today expressed serious concern and disappointment over the lack of clarity regarding the meeting held with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on October 22, 2026, and the alleged failure to fulfil assurances made by the Ministry.

Addressing the press conference, KDA representatives stated that there had been no clear information or satisfactory outcome communicated regarding the October 22 meeting with the MHA. They also expressed disappointment over what they described as the failure of the Ministry to honour its earlier commitments and assurances.

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The Alliance emphasized that the people of Ladakh have been waiting for meaningful progress on their long-pending demands and legitimate rights. It stressed that the assurances given by the authorities must be translated into concrete action rather than remaining unfulfilled promises.

KDA further warned that if the present situation continues and the concerns of the people remain unaddressed, the Kargil Democratic Alliance, along with the Apex Body Leh, may be compelled to launch democratic protests and take to the streets to press for their legitimate demands.

The representatives asserted that the Alliance would continue its struggle through democratic and peaceful means to safeguard the constitutional and legal rights of the people of Ladakh. They also indicated that stronger forms of public agitation, including a shutdown if necessary, could be considered should the authorities fail to respond positively.

The Kargil Democratic Alliance reiterated its commitment to pursuing the people's demands and urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to fulfil its assurances and take concrete steps towards resolving the outstanding issues.

The Alliance maintained that it would not abandon its struggle for the legitimate rights and aspirations of the people of Ladakh and would continue to raise its voice until meaningful progress is achieved.