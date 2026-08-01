KCPS students participate in Welham Boys' School MUN 2026

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 31: A 12-member delegation from KC Public School (KCPS), Jammu, participated in the 12th edition of the Welham Boys' School Model United Nations (MUN) 2026, held at Dehradun from July 28 to 30.

The conference brought together prestigious schools from across India and was based on the theme 'Ordo ab Chao' (Order from Chaos), highlighting the role of dialogue, diplomacy and leadership in resolving global challenges. The event featured various committees including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), UNGA DISEC, UNODC, UNGA SPECPOL, UNHRC, Council of Hindustan and International Press Corps.

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KCPS delegates actively participated in discussions on international issues such as global security, human rights, drug trafficking, migration and historical conflicts. Arindham Jamwal and Medhansh Sharma received Verbal Mentions in the UNSC, while Vivaan Mahajan received a Verbal Mention in the UNODC.

Other participants from KCPS included Vanshika Mehta, Kaavin Bhushan, Kashvi Dhar, Aradhit Sharma, Sanvi Gupta, Shreedha Gupta, Tejasvi Raina, Chitrangna Sharma and Ashinya Sharma.