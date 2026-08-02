KCIS hosts Sahodaya face painting competition

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: KC International School, under the banner of Jammu Sahodaya School Complex (JSSC), hosted the Inter-School Sahodaya face painting competition 2026 on the theme "Faces of a Sustainable Future."

Students of Grades 1 to 5 from 24 schools participated in the event, showcasing their creativity through vibrant face paintings reflecting environmental awareness and the vision of a greener future.

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The competition was judged by Mahua Gupta, guest lecturer in Visual Arts, Government College for Women, Parade; Rohit Verma, faculty member, Department of Painting, Institute of Music and Fine Arts, Jammu; and Reecha Gupta, renowned artist and Gold Medalist in Painting from the University of Jammu.

Bhavanya Mathur of APS Nagrota bagged the winner's trophy, while Anirudh Salaria of APS Jammu Cantt and Vidhika of Jammu Sanskriti School, Kathua secured the first and second runner-up positions respectively.

Chief guest Rajeev Sharma, vice president, Jammu Sahodaya Schools Complex, appreciated the young artists and encouraged them to use art for spreading environmental awareness.

Principal Anupama Sinha thanked the guests, judges, participating schools, teachers, and students for making the event successful.