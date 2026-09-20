KCCI seeks special OTS, halt to recovery notices

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 19: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) today sought a special One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for stressed borrowers from J&K Bank and urged the bank to keep recovery notices and other coercive measures in abeyance until such a mechanism is announced.

A KCCI delegation led by President Javid Ahmad Tenga raised the issue during a meeting with J&K Bank Managing Director and CEO Amitava Chatterjee and submitted an 11-page memorandum covering credit deployment, lending procedures, interest rates, recruitment and governance.

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The Chamber said more than two years had passed since discussions on a special OTS began, but eligible borrowers whose accounts had turned NPAs were still awaiting a concrete, time-bound settlement mechanism.

KCCI sought an SBI-type, transparent and formula-based settlement, clarifying that it was not seeking a blanket loan waiver but a structured mechanism to help genuinely stressed borrowers settle their accounts and exit prolonged recovery and litigation proceedings.

It also urged the bank to keep recovery notices against genuine and viable MSMEs in abeyance until an OTS scheme is announced, saying repeated publication of such notices was causing social and reputational difficulties for borrowers and their families.

The Chamber attributed business stress in J&K to prolonged disruptions, including the 2014 floods, 2016 unrest, 2019 constitutional changes and the COVID-19 pandemic, besides curfews, shutdowns and communication restrictions.

A key outcome of the meeting was the bank's assurance on net-worth certificates, the Chamber said.

KCCI had objected to the requirement for renewal of cash-credit and other credit limits, saying it added to the compliance burden.

KCCI also sought faster sanction and renewal of working-capital and cash-credit limits, particularly for MSMEs and small businesses, along with lending products suited to the seasonal cash flows of tourism, hospitality, horticulture, handicrafts, transport and trade.

On interest rates, the Chamber sought greater transparency and parity in benchmarking, alleging that comparable advances outside J&K were being offered at lower rates.

It also called for greater use of CGTMSE to facilitate collateral-free lending to eligible MSMEs and sought proportionate collateral and guarantee requirements.

The Chamber demanded that J&K Bank increase its Credit-Deposit ratio to the national level, arguing that greater deployment of deposits mobilised in J&K would support local economic activity.

It also sought dedicated representation for the Kashmir business community on the bank's Board.

The delegation comprised KCCI President Javid Ahmad Tenga, Past President A.M. Mattoo, Vice President Farooq Amin and Ashiq Hussain Shangloo.