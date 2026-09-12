KCCI seeks clarity on implementation of ToD electricity tariff

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 11: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) today sought clarity on the implementation of the Time-of-Day (ToD) electricity tariff in J&K, particularly after reports that KPDCL had told the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) that it did not wish to implement the mechanism.

The Chamber also flagged inadequate consumer awareness about the new billing system and its potential financial impact.

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JERC introduced the ToD tariff from September 1, 2026, for consumers, excluding agricultural consumers, with a sanctioned load above 10 kW. Under the new regime, electricity consumed during Solar Hours, from 9 am to 5 pm, will qualify for a 20 per cent rebate, while consumption during Peak Hours will attract a surcharge, KCCI said.

KCCI said it had opposed the introduction of the ToD tariff earlier, but its immediate concern was the manner in which it had been rolled out without adequate awareness among affected consumers.

"What is particularly difficult to understand is that KPDCL had itself communicated to JERC that it did not want to implement the ToD mechanism. We therefore fail to understand why it has nevertheless been implemented and under what circumstances," the Chamber said.

KCCI sought an explanation from the authorities on the circumstances that led to the implementation of the tariff despite KPDCL's reported position.

It also urged KPDCL to launch an immediate and comprehensive awareness campaign through all available platforms, covering the applicable timings, rebate during Solar Hours, surcharge during Peak Hours, categories of consumers covered and the manner in which ToD bills would be calculated.

The Chamber raised a separate concern over consumers who continue to use legacy meters and sought clarity on how ToD billing would be applied to them, particularly in view of the technical challenges involved in recording consumption across different time periods.

KCCI said clear communication was needed on both the technical and billing arrangements to ensure consumers were not hit with unexpected charges because of uncertainty over the new system.