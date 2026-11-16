KCCI demands exemplary punishment for those involved in rotten meat supply

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 15: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) today demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in supplying rotten meat to Kashmir, warning that the seizure of nearly two tonnes of unsafe mutton in successive incidents raises serious questions about the extent of its possible circulation in the Valley.

KCCI president, Javid Ahmad Tenga said the latest seizures had exposed potential gaps in the monitoring of meat consignments entering Kashmir and called for a comprehensive investigation to establish their source, distribution network and intended recipients.

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He said the detection of such a large quantity during a surprise inspection raised concerns about how much substandard or rotten meat might have entered the Valley without being intercepted and whether any had already been sold to unsuspecting consumers.

Tenga urged the Government to strengthen surveillance at all entry points and ensure that every incoming consignment of dressed mutton, chicken and other meat products undergoes proper physical inspection, source verification and scrutiny of veterinary certificates, transportation documents and cold-chain requirements.

He called for monitoring at railway stations, highways, warehouses and distribution points, rather than relying on occasional inspections.

The KCCI president said the recurrence of such incidents was particularly worrying in view of last year's rotten meat controversy, which had severely affected Kashmir's meat trade and hospitality sector.

He said the earlier episode had forced restaurants to shut down, caused huge business losses, rendered employees jobless and shaken consumer confidence, with thousands of families dependent on the meat trade and hospitality industry facing economic uncertainty.

The Chamber also flagged the public health implications, noting that contaminated or improperly stored meat could carry pathogens such as Salmonella, Campylobacter and pathogenic E. coli, potentially causing serious foodborne illnesses.