KC Residency hosts Delhi to Hyderabad Food Festival at Falak

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: Hotel KC Residency has launched a 12-day Delhi to Hyderabad Food Festival at its signature restaurant, Falak, bringing together the rich culinary traditions of Mughlai and Hyderabadi cuisine.

The festival, which began on July 8, will continue till July 19, offering food enthusiasts an opportunity to experience a regal blend of Central Asian and Persian cooking styles infused with the rich spice profile of the Indian subcontinent.

Advertisement

Known for its opulence, Mughlai cuisine is distinguished by slow-cooked meats, aromatic rice preparations, creamy yoghurt-based gravies and desserts lavishly garnished with nuts, dried fruits and saffron. The specially curated menu reflects the grandeur and authenticity of these traditional recipes.

Celebrity chef Yashita Aggarwal from Delhi, along with her culinary team, is presenting an array of authentic delicacies including Hyderabadi Mutton Nizami, Aslam Butter Chicken, Dalcha and Haleem. Vegetarian diners can relish specialties such as Matar Paneer Makhana, Palak Stuffed Paneer, Bharwan Bhindi and Baghare Baigan.

The menu is complemented by traditional breads including Khameeri Roti and Keema Paratha, along with Subz Ki Tehri. Guests can conclude their dining experience with classic desserts like Shahi Tukda and Khubani Ka Meetha.

Throughout the festival, diners will be served a wide variety of dishes inspired by the fusion of Mughlai and Hyderabadi culinary traditions, with each preparation reflecting authentic flavours and refined cooking techniques.

Speaking on the occasion, vice president of KC Hotels, Rahul Jandial, said that exceeding guests' expectations has always remained the foremost priority of the hotel. He said such cuisine festivals are organized regularly to introduce food lovers in the city to diverse regional flavours and culinary traditions.