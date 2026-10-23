KC Public School secures 12th rank nationally

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 22: K C Public School, Jammu, retained its No 1 position in Jammu and Kashmir for the seventh consecutive year and secured 12th rank nationally in the Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) 2026-27 under the Co-ed Day-cum-Boarding Schools category.

Chairman KC Educational Society Raju Chowdhary and Managing Director Arti Chowdhary received the award from Manoj Tiwari, actor and Member of Parliament and Bhavin Shah, CEO and Director, Education World, at a ceremony held in New Delhi.

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The school attributed the achievement to its focus on academic excellence, sports, co-curricular activities, community service and holistic student development. The recognition reflects the collective efforts of its management, teachers, staff, students and parents towards providing progressive, value-based education.