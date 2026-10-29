KC International School hosts theatre festival

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: KC International School, Jammu, celebrated the third day of the fourth edition of its six-day Theatre Festival, providing students a platform to showcase their creativity, confidence and acting skills.

The festival commenced with a Hindi theatre show on October 24, followed by English productions exploring themes of morality, patriotism, human relationships, social responsibility, courage and human emotions. The performances impressed the audience with expressive acting, dialogue delivery, stage presence and teamwork.

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The event was attended by eminent personalities from theatre, literature, education and culture, including veteran actor Arvind Anand, Prof Anupama Vohra, Prof Garima Gupta, Prof Kavita Suri, Prof Vandana Sharma, Sumeet Sharma, Sanjeev Gupta and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Anil Tickoo. KCIS President Chaitanya Chowdhary was present, while Principal Anupama Sinha presided over the proceedings.

Outstanding performers were recognised in various categories, including acting, dialogue delivery, narration, costume and makeup, and direction.

The productions reflected the efforts of the Hindi and English faculty, supported by Vice-Principal Roma Gupta and teacher in-charges Seema Bali, Preeti Johal, Gunjan Gupta, Pallavi Mahajan, Shalini Sharma, Arti Nagar, Savita Thakur and Kamaldeep Kour.

The festival highlighted theatre's role in developing communication skills, emotional intelligence, teamwork and self-expression, reinforcing the school's commitment to holistic education through performing arts.