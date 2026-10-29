KC Hyundai launches new Hyundai BAYON

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 28: KC Hyundai launched the Hyundai BAYON, an Intelligent Utility Vehicle engineered around the philosophy of "Intelligence That Moves," at a starting price of Rs 9,99,900 (ex-showroom), in a function held here today.

The launching ceremony took place at KC Hyundai, the first and leading Hyundai dealership of J&K, by Masarat Hashim, Administrator GMC & Ass. Hosp. and Sohail Khan-CEO KC Hyundai along with Siddhant Chowdhary-Director, Arjun Chowdhary-Director and Raju Chowdhary-Chairman-KC Group, in presence of Sheikh Ruhail, Shabeer Ahmad Barati and Asif Rashid.

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Speaking at the launch, Masarat Hashim said, "Hyundai BAYON embodies the philosophy of "Intelligence That Moves", bringing together future-ready technology, comprehensive safety and confidence-inspiring performance with a progressive SUV design."

Sohail Khan- CEO, said, "The launch of Hyundai BAYON marks the beginning of Hyundai's next golden product cycle in India. BAYON is far more than a new SUV; it is a symbol of our commitment to delivering intelligent, future-ready mobility solutions that resonate with the aspirations of Indian customers."