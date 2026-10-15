Kazmi’s film ‘Bombay Stories’ continues to draw attention on JioHotstar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 14: Director Rahhat Shah Kazmi's film 'Bombay Stories', inspired by the literary legacy of renowned writer Saadat Hasan Manto, continues to draw attention on JioHotstar two weeks after its release.

Starring Mouni Roy and Anupriya Goenka, alongside Shoib Nikash Shah, Fezan Khan, Tani Deol and other performers, the film explores human desires, social hypocrisy, moral contradictions and the uncomfortable realities that society often hesitates to acknowledge.

Advertisement

The film holds special significance for Jammu as it features Shoib Nikash Shah, Fezan Khan and Tani Deol, highlighting the participation of regional talent in a project alongside established names from the Indian entertainment industry.

Their involvement reflects the growing opportunities for artists from Jammu and Kashmir to showcase their abilities through films with wider national and international reach.

Directed by Kashmir-born filmmaker Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Bombay Stories draws inspiration from Manto's fearless literary style and his willingness to challenge conventional morality.

The performances of Mouni Roy and Anupriya Goenka anchor the ensemble, while the participation of artists from Jammu adds a regional dimension to the project.

The film has been produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Tariq Khan and Asiya Kazmi, with international production partners including Sonali's Music Room and Gargi Duggal Productions from the United States, Monika Aggarwal and Ashpro from the United Kingdom, and Alpha Productions, along with other associated partners.

The filmmakers have also reported that Bombay Stories ranked No. 1 among Hindi movies and No. 4 overall on JioHotstar during the relevant reporting period.

With its Manto-inspired narrative, international production associations and participation of artists from Jammu, Bombay Stories brings together literary heritage and regional talent.

The film seeks to entertain audiences while also provoking thought and encouraging a closer examination of society's accepted norms and uncomfortable truths.