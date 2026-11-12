Kazmi for humanitarian approach to rehabilitate fire-hit traders

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: J&K Apni Party provincial head Trade Union and provincial secretary, Ajaz Kazmi, here today urged the government to adopt a compassionate and humanitarian approach towards the victims of devastating fires at Shiv Market near Jammu Railway Station and the Warehouse wholesale market.

In a press conference, Kazmi said that behind every burnt shop lies a family whose hopes, hard-earned savings and source of livelihood have reduced to ashes.

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He said that the two tragic incidents have not merely destroyed commercial establishments but have pushed several families into uncertainty and financial distress.

"The pain of a trader who lost everything cannot be measured merely in financial figures," Kazmi maintained urging the government to look beyond procedural formalities and approach the genuine demands of the fire victims with sensitivity, urgency and compassion.

He further urged the administration to assess the losses transparently and sympathetically, keeping in view the actual scale of destruction and the financial circumstances of each affected family.

Kazmi appealed to the elected representatives, concerned departments, business organisations and civil society to come forward and stand firmly with the affected traders during this difficult period.